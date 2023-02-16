Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 32 — A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach; A look the PSG match and what it means moving forward; Back three, back four...what’s better?; Thomas Müller’s declining role?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League certainly lived up to its lofty billing, but the Bavarians cannot sit back and rest on their laurels.

A bit banged up and maybe a little weary, Julian Nagelsmann will have some key decisions to make this weekend, but that is not nearly all there is to talk about this week. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A preview on Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain — and what might happen in the next match.

Julian Nagelsmann seems to be debating on what system (back three vs. back four) works better for his squad.

What is Thomas Müller’s role on this team?

Should Bayern Munich ink Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to an extension?

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.