Bayern Munich had Kasper Schmeichel as fallback option for Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich have been enjoying the services of Yann Sommer for just over a month, but the process to sign the Swiss goalkeeper was not an easy one. Borussia Mönchengladbach fought tooth and nail to keep the man who has given Bayern conniptions on a regular basis. Gladbach needed Jonas Omlin from Montpellier before they could let Sommer go, but what it Bayern went for a fellow Ligue 1 goalie?

Reporting for CBS Sports onsite at the Parc de Princes before Bayern’s game against Paris Saint-Germain (via @iMiaSanMia), Peter Schmeichel revealed that Bayern agreed terms with Kasper Schmeichel and that Peter could’ve been watching his own son warm up for the huge Champions League match.

“Now it’s Yann Sommer who is in goal, but it actually could have been my son,” the elder Schmeichel said. “On the same day they signed Sommer, they were in talks with my son [Kasper] because it took them 10 days to agree terms with Borussia Monchengladbach. I could’ve been stood here watching my son warm up, but unfortunately that didn’t happen.”

It would definitely be interesting to see Schmeichel Junior don the gloves for Bayern. The Leicester City and Nice goalkeeper is a solid player, most notably winning the 2015/16 Premier League with the odds of winning at 5000-1. Would you have taken Schmeichel if Gladbach played hardball for Sommer? Let us know in the comments!