Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn knows PSG won’t go away easily

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has seen his share of battles on the pitch.

When the former goalkeeper watched his club edge Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League, he came away happy to see his team win the match, but knew things could have turned out a lot differently.

“In games of this level - hundredths of a second, millimeters and the smallest mistake decide whether you win or lose. We have created great conditions for the second leg and have seen what our team is capable of. But the job is not done yet,” Kahn told SID Sportnews (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Paris will be complete in the second leg. In the second half, we saw what this absolutely exceptional player (Mbappé) can trigger — not only in the crowd, but also in the team. We were a bit lucky (not to concede).”

PSG did not look like itself during the match and it can be expected that Kahn is correct — the Ligue 1 power will not just let Bayern Munich walk off to the next round.

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!