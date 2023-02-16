João Cancelo couldn’t refuse Bayern Munich loan

When João Cancelo was approached by Manchester City about taking a loan to Bayern Munich — and it did not take the Portuguese star long to think about whether or not he should make the move

“When I had the chance to come to Bayern, I couldn’t refuse. I was very well received. I feel comfortable and happy here. We have great players who work well for the team,” Cancelo told TNT Sports Brazil (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Cancelo played a starting role in the Champions League, but that might not always be the case given Bayern Munich’s depth at the position. Regardless, Cancelo was happy to help his squad secure the win.

“It’s a great result. I hope the second leg goes as well as this one,” Cancelo said.

