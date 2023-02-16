Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting says Bayern Munich are “only halfway there” against PSG

Bayern Munich edged out Paris Saint-Germain to the tune of a 1-0 win in what was a real nailbiter of a game in the Champions League. Bayern return to Munich with all three points thanks to ex-PSG man Kingsley Coman; he wasn’t the only Parisian alumnus in Bayern’s squad, however, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting playing and causing havoc for PSG’s defense.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international said that the Bavarians started well and shared the sentiment that it was a close match. “We had some good phases and started well. The first 25 minutes were good,” Choupo said (via Bayern’s official website). “We were also on it in the opening stages of the second half. It was a tight game, in the end.”

Despite both teams being riddled with injuries, either side fought for the three points. Choupo was happy to have been on the good side despite Kylian Mbappe’s late scares. “PSG are a strong side with some serious individual quality, so we’re happy to have won today. Everyone showed they wanted to win as a team,” the former Schalke and Stoke player stated. “We know we have the individual quality, but we all have to bring it on the pitch and fight from the first to last second.

Despite dominating PSG’s low block and getting chances, the Germans’ inability to convert all of their chances nearly cost them the game. “We created chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t take more of them — but we were rewarded in the end. The mood in the camp is good, but we know we’re only halfway there. It’ll be a different game in Munich. PSG have to go for it. We’re happy with our performance as a team and delighted with the result,” Choupo recollected.

