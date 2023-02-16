 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
PSA Our (critical) podcast review of Bayern Munich's 1-0 win over PSG is live! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting says Bayern Munich are “only halfway there” against PSG

Bayern are living on a prayer right now.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich edged out Paris Saint-Germain to the tune of a 1-0 win in what was a real nailbiter of a game in the Champions League. Bayern return to Munich with all three points thanks to ex-PSG man Kingsley Coman; he wasn’t the only Parisian alumnus in Bayern’s squad, however, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting playing and causing havoc for PSG’s defense.

The 33-year-old Cameroon international said that the Bavarians started well and shared the sentiment that it was a close match. “We had some good phases and started well. The first 25 minutes were good,” Choupo said (via Bayern’s official website). “We were also on it in the opening stages of the second half. It was a tight game, in the end.”

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern M¸nchen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Despite both teams being riddled with injuries, either side fought for the three points. Choupo was happy to have been on the good side despite Kylian Mbappe’s late scares. “PSG are a strong side with some serious individual quality, so we’re happy to have won today. Everyone showed they wanted to win as a team,” the former Schalke and Stoke player stated. “We know we have the individual quality, but we all have to bring it on the pitch and fight from the first to last second.

Despite dominating PSG’s low block and getting chances, the Germans’ inability to convert all of their chances nearly cost them the game. “We created chances. Unfortunately, we didn’t take more of them — but we were rewarded in the end. The mood in the camp is good, but we know we’re only halfway there. It’ll be a different game in Munich. PSG have to go for it. We’re happy with our performance as a team and delighted with the result,” Choupo recollected.

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Round of 16 first leg full coverage

View all 44 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works