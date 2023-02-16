Kingsley Coman returned to Paris with a MOTM performance for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich needed someone to step up and find the back of the net against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Enter Kingsley Coman.

Coman converted a cross from Alphonso Davies for the game’s lone goal in what was an absolutely outstanding overall effort for the Frenchman. However, he did suffer an injury at the end of the game, which he does not expect to be anything significant.

“I took a knock to my ankle and then had problems with my calf. But I think it will only take a few days,” Coman said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Scoring at the Parc des Princes is a childhood dream. It was a special moment. It’s the club where I grew up, the city where I was born. So I didn’t want to celebrate here in front of the fans.”

Kingsley Coman with his Man of the Match Award pic.twitter.com/cNzVOsWG0L — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 14, 2023

Coman, of course, was happy to be able to help lead Bayern Munich over his old club — and help the team position itself nicely for the the return leg.

“We’re happy with the result. We had a bit of luck at the end. We have to play well for the entire match. We’re on the right track and want to get the job done,” Coman said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!