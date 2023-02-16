 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Kingsley Coman returned to Paris with a MOTM performance for Bayern Munich

The Bayern Munich Frenchman was superb against PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern M¸nchen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Bayern Munich needed someone to step up and find the back of the net against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Enter Kingsley Coman.

Coman converted a cross from Alphonso Davies for the game’s lone goal in what was an absolutely outstanding overall effort for the Frenchman. However, he did suffer an injury at the end of the game, which he does not expect to be anything significant.

“I took a knock to my ankle and then had problems with my calf. But I think it will only take a few days,” Coman said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Scoring at the Parc des Princes is a childhood dream. It was a special moment. It’s the club where I grew up, the city where I was born. So I didn’t want to celebrate here in front of the fans.”

Coman, of course, was happy to be able to help lead Bayern Munich over his old club — and help the team position itself nicely for the the return leg.

“We’re happy with the result. We had a bit of luck at the end. We have to play well for the entire match. We’re on the right track and want to get the job done,” Coman said (as captured by FCBayern.com).

