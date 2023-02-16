 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
“Fine margins” determined Bayern Munich game, says PSG’s Christophe Galtier

Would PSG fans agree?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier remained upbeat after his team’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

“Obviously there is disappointment. But we all knew nobody would qualify or be eliminated tonight. When we had no depth, Bayern pressed us. I suspected that if we played like that, without depth, without verticality, we would have a very difficult first half,” Galtier told UEFA (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Bayern deserved to score when they did because they had a good 60 minutes, but then we a 25-minute spell in which we were much better, got in behind and improved our link-up play. In the end it came down to fine margins.”

Galtier said all of the right things there, but his team did come out flat and — at times — both Neymar and Lionel Messi looked unmotivated or distracted. Trying to pull this tie out at the Allianz Arena will not be easy and the bossman will need all of his top players focused and ready to go to have any chance at downing Bayern Munich on their home turf.

Interested in a more in-depth and critical look at the performance? Why not check out our postgame podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

