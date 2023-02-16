Daily Schmankerl: Real Madrid to compete with Bayern Munich for Joao Cancelo; Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic heading to Atlético Madrid; Ryan Gravenberch to change agents; A new suitor for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic; and MORE!

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo seems to be fitting in nicely at Bayern Munich, but moving to Germany on a permanent basis after the season might not be such a sure thing.

Why?

Well, Real Madrid’s appeal could lure Cancelo to Spain:

Joao Cancelo insists ‘it’s a pleasure’ to know about Real Madrid’s reported interest, as he could remain open to a transfer next summer. Unconfirmed reports suggested Cancelo was offered to Real Madrid before the move to Bayern transpired. There are suggestions the Spanish giants were interested in the fullback for some time, and there’s every possibility of them trying to lure him into the summer window.

Is it just talk, though?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the rumor could have some legs as he felt it was heavy enough to at least tweet a reference to Cancelo’s recent quotes to Movistar:

João Cancelo: “I’ve not received any proposal from Real Madrid in January, no… if rumours say so, I don’t know”, tells Movistar. #Bayern



“If a club like Real Madrid wants you, it’s a pleasure — it also means I’m doing the right things”. pic.twitter.com/j4PqyfzBNy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2023

Chelsea FC is still stockpiling attacking talent and USMNT star Christian Pulisic appears to want to find a way to get to a better place for his future. Atlético Madrid could be his next stop:

Atlético de Madrid plans to launch their nets on Christian Pulisic, a footballer whom they already tested last summer. The Rojiblancos could take advantage of the good relations they maintain with Chelsea to close the pertinent agreement. According to the Daily Mail, after unsuccessfully trying to hire him last summer, the Colchoneros have decided to resume the path that leads to the talented and versatile North American winger.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna. Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is likely to part ways with his agent:

Ryan Gravenberch, among several other players, could be set to part company with agent Rafaela Pimenta [@Santi_J_FM] pic.twitter.com/T5Jdqp0TGC — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 15, 2023

Why this is interesting on Gravenberch is because he appears to have had some issues with clarity regarding the expectations he had with his move to Bayern Munich.

It could just be the normal course of doing business for the young Dutchman or he might be annoyed with how things played out with his transfer.

So Bayern Munich went to France and got the win against Paris Saint-Germain, though it was “only” 1-0. In the Champions League a win is a win, though Julian Nagelsmann can’t exactly relax since the tie remains wide open for the second leg, likely with a fit Mbappe and a suspended Benjamin Pavard.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Christophe Galtier basically threw the game with a horrible 4-4-2 setup in the first half.

A recap of how the game went and the changes that happened when Kylian Mbappe came on.

The great performance by Kingsley Coman against his former club, compared to others like Musiala and Sane.

The strange role of Choupo-Moting in the absence of Thomas Muller.

Why this win just isn’t a satisfying performance.

Criticizing Nagelsmann’s overall approach to the game.

Real Madrid could be in pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic:

Real Madrid are planning to bring in a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema at the end of the season and are tracking both Dusan Vlahovic and Richarlison of Juventus and Tottenham respectively.

Vlahovic had been on Bayern Munich’s radar for a while, but now the Bavarian club has moved on.

This is pretty cool. Timo Werner’s hair is wild, though, right?

How many do you recognise from the Stuttgart academy? pic.twitter.com/xQrsEelut5 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 12, 2023

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman truly is sitting on the Champions League throne at this point:

When it comes to winning games in the Champions League...



Kingsley Coman is the ultimate big-game player pic.twitter.com/KX7SdSCvku — Transfermarkt.co.uk (@TMuk_news) February 15, 2023

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following: