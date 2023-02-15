Report: Bayern Munich likes Randal Kolo Muani, but he’s not a good fit

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane? Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford?

Who else is on Bayern Munich’s No. 9 wish list?

Well, Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani certainly is, but it might take a lot more more than a Fairy Godmother to make this wish come true. In fact, it would probably take heaps and heaps of cash that the Bavarians are not really that willing to part with for the Frenchman, per Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern analyzed Randal Kolo Muani internally and came to the conclusion that although he’s a good, quick player with a good ball control, he needs a lot of space to work with - which he wouldn’t get at Bayern against the deep defenses the club regularly faces. In addition, a contract until 2027 with a hefty price tag makes Kolo Muani out of Bayern’s plans.

For once, it seems like Bayern Munich has found a striker that it likes, but one it knows might not be necessarily be a fit for the plans it has moving forward.