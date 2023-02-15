Report: Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, the expensive apple of Brazzo’s eye for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić — along with the other executives at the club — are reportedly enamored with Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane.

Kane, though, is not the only English No. 9 who the Bavarians would take on their roster. According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich realizes buying Rashford will be too costly. However, there is a chance he could be available as a free agent in 2024:

Salihamidžić is keeping an eye on Marcus Rashford’s situation. Bayern are aware that Manchester United activated their option to extend Rashford’s deal until 2024. The club likes Rashford’s performances, but they know they have no chance unless he becomes a free agent.

With Kane and Rashford among the options listed as possibilities for Bayern Munich, it seems like the club is eyeing its immediate future at the No. 9 position, but is in no hurry to break the bank for anyone.