“Complicated” striker market keeps leading Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

According to a report from Bild (as captured @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has not relented on a pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane:

Regarding the search for a new striker, it’s ‘Harry Kane or nothing’ for Bayern. The club wants to extend Choupo-Moting’s contract to be in a comfortable situation when negotiating with Kane. Bayern are aware the market for strikers is complicated.

But why is Bayern Munich so fixated Kane, who looks extremely unlikely to leave England? Well, it is because the club sees no better fit for what it wants to do than Kane:

Bayern’s internal opinion is that no other international striker would fit into the profile the club is looking for like Harry Kane. The club is still hoping Kane would decide against extending his contract at Tottenham.

Many fans have pondered whether Kane-to-Bayern Munich is even a realistic possibility, but in a market of complications, the Bavarians seem to think getting Kane is not all that complex:

If they decide to sell, Tottenham are determined not to let Kane go to a Premier League rival, which makes Bayern’s position better. Should the player decide to run down his contract, Bayern will be in for him in 2024, too.

It appears that no matter what happens during this summer transfer window, Bayern Munich will continue its efforts to get the Englishman one way or the other.

How this lines up with Bayern Munich’s rumored agreement with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, however, remains to be seen.