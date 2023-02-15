Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich (Champions League)

So Bayern Munich went to France and got the win against Paris Saint-Germain, though it was “only” 1-0. In the Champions League a win is a win, though Julian Nagelsmann can’t exactly relax since the tie remains wide open for the second leg, likely with a fit Mbappe and a suspended Benjamin Pavard.

Here are our talking points from the game:

How Christophe Galtier basically threw the game with a horrible 4-4-2 setup in the first half.

A recap of how the game went and the changes that happened when Kylian Mbappe came on.

The great performance by Kingsley Coman against his former club, compared to others like Musiala and Sane.

The strange role of Choupo-Moting in the absence of Thomas Muller.

Why this win just isn’t a satisfying performance.

Criticizing Nagelsmann’s overall approach to the game.

