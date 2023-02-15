Breaking: Bayern Munich, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting agree “in principle” on contract extension

According to a new report from Sport Bild, Bayern Munich have reached an “agreement in principle” with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to extend his contract, which currently runs only through June of this year. Choupo-Moting has been free to negotiate with other teams since January 1, but now looks set to continue his run in Bavaria, where he has emerged as a key figure in the team’s attack.

The Cameroonian striker is now a fixture in manager Julian Nagelsmann’s starting XI, preferred even to the venerable Thomas Müller to lead the line — as reflected in the latest lineup decision in a critical 1-0 Champions League result at Paris Saint-Germain, one of Choupo-Moting’s former clubs.

In line with his performances and his rise up the pecking order at Bayern, it’s reported that Choupo-Moting’s agents are seeking “double-digit millions” for annual salary. Such a move would slot him much more appropriately into the wage structure of the German Rekordmeister. However, the exact figure — as well as, crucially, the length of the new deal — are reportedly still up for negotiation.

Nevertheless, this represents a decisive development in the future of both Choupo-Moting, and Bayern’s situation at striker. It may just mean the end of what has been an intriguing but long-shot pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, as well as Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani. Perhaps this will afford Bayern the chance to concentrate elsewhere in the upcoming summer transfer window.

