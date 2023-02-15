João Cancelo celebrates Bayern Munich’s team spirit in PSG triumph

Bayern Munich newcomer João Cancelo got his first taste of what it is like to play for the Bavarians in the Champions League — and he loved every second of it (even if it was not his best performance).

Cancelo was quick to note that even though Bayern Munich pulled out the 1-0 victory over Paris Sant-Germain, nothing is being taken for granted.

“Nothing is decided. PSG is a team that has a lot of individual talent, with very complete players, who do things that others cannot. We have to play as a team to win again in Munich and qualify,” Cancelo said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Cancelo seems happy in his new surroundings and his impact, so far, has been very positive. If he can continue to hold a staring position, however, remains to be seen.

