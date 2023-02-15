 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
João Cancelo celebrates Bayern Munich’s team spirit in PSG triumph

The new addition likes being at Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
Paris Saint Germain v Bayern Munchen - UEFA Champions League Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Bayern Munich newcomer João Cancelo got his first taste of what it is like to play for the Bavarians in the Champions League — and he loved every second of it (even if it was not his best performance).

Cancelo was quick to note that even though Bayern Munich pulled out the 1-0 victory over Paris Sant-Germain, nothing is being taken for granted.

“Nothing is decided. PSG is a team that has a lot of individual talent, with very complete players, who do things that others cannot. We have to play as a team to win again in Munich and qualify,” Cancelo said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Cancelo seems happy in his new surroundings and his impact, so far, has been very positive. If he can continue to hold a staring position, however, remains to be seen.

