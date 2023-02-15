Yann Sommer reacts to Bayern Munich’s UCL victory against PSG

Yann Sommer had his first real test as a Bayern Munich player in the UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain. The Swiss goalkeeper had a couple of good interventions who helped the Bavarian side keep a clean sheet in the match.

In the post-match conference, the Swiss goalkeeper explained his experience. “I’m getting used to the style here in Munich. I probably have less work to do. But when you play in the Champions League, there’s a bit more work to do. We defended very well. Of course it’s a gift when the defenders in front of you defend like that,” Sommer said, via @iMiaSanMia.

The recent Bayern signing also gave an insight on how Bayern Munich’s coach, Julian Nagelsmann, inspired the team during the half-time break. “He showed us a few scenes so that we could put the opponent’s goal under more pressure. But it’s PSG on the other side, but we had two or three really good chances. It was a good game from us.”

Regarding Bayern’s chances of advancing to the UCL quarter-finals he commented that they are higher now. Nonetheless, “It will still be a major challenge,” Sommer concluded. “The second game in Munich won’t be a walk in the park. We had the game under control in the first half. In the second half, we gained a bit more momentum after the game progressed.”

It was surely a great performance by the Swiss goalkeeper, and the fact that his defensive line is solid will surely bolster his confidence for the return leg on March 8.

