Julian Nagelsmann thrilled Bayern Munich was able to avoid Kylian Mbappe’s spoiler attempt

Bayern Munich’s thrilling 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League could have played out drastically different if Kylian Mbappe had been available from the start of the match — and Julian Nagelsmann knows it.

The Bayern Munich manager saw the impact that Mbappe made in the second half, and knows that his team was a bit fortuitous to only have to manager the Frenchman for just under half the game.

“Mbappé can change any match by himself. PSG woke up when he was subbed on. They’re better with Mbappé than without him. But in the second leg, we’ll have good ideas to counter him and we can hurt them in attack,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Most thought that Mbappe had knotted the game late, but Nuno Mendes was just a sliver offside:

For Nagelsmann and his Bavarians, the goal being waved off represented a second life. Can they take advantage of it and win the tie at the Allianz Arena?

