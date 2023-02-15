Kylian Mbappe praises team, vows to bounce back after Paris Saint-Germain‘s narrow loss to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich played Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 and scraped a 1-0 win thanks to former PSG academy product Kingsley Coman’s goal on 53 minutes. It was a nervous affair and Bayern were aided by Kylian Mbappe being denied by the offside flag twice ever since he came on, but now he’s looking ahead to the return leg.

Mbappe told Canal+ (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia) that they were indeed capable of hurting top teams but was not able to do so due to injuries. He now hopes to have everyone fit by the reverse fixture in Munich and turn the tie on its head. “We’ve shown in the last part of the game that we can make them uncomfortable when we play our attacking football. We hope to have everyone fit for the second leg. We’ll go there to win and qualify.”

Bayern can consider themselves lucky after a rather lackluster performance to match PSG’s still managed to get them all three points. Hopefully coach Julian Nagelsmann can do better in March.

