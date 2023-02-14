Champions League Countdown: PSG vs Bayern Munich — What’s your prediction and why?

The time is finally upon us — Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Two genuine powerhouse squads are ready to link up in France for what should be an enthralling heavyweight battle. With an overabundance of talent available, both coaches will have tough decisions to make on who to start. Funny enough, both coaches are also reportedly batting around whether to use a back three or a back four.

For PSG, Kylian Mbappe could start on the bench, but with Lionel Messi and Neymar available — plus a host of other capable players — scoring should not be an issue. Bayern Munich will have to pay extra attention to those two legends, but if Mbappe eventually enters the match, his threat is arguably even greater than that of the GOAT.

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been tasked with developing a plan to slow down PSG, while also finding a way for his own attack to penetrate the formidable Parisien backline.

As far as form goes, Bayern Munich is rising, while PSG is sputtering. That said, this match will have everyone on each team’s senses heightened.

This game — to me — feels like it will have a significant feeling out process by both team with each unwilling to take many risks early. However, a first goal will break the ice and the teams will eventually let all caution go out the window.

At this stage, both teams have a ton of moving parts and with that, we will eventually see some fireworks. However, this chapter of the rivalry will not see a winner — which will enhance the hype and importance of the return leg in Munich.

What a match that will be...Bayern Munich vs. PSG with everything on the line.

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Bayern Munich

