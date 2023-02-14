Breaking: Report states PSG’s Kylian Mbappe will start on bench vs. Bayern Munich

According to a report from Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will not start against Bayern Munich tonight in the massive Champions League showdown between the two powerhouse clubs:

The decision was made this Tuesday morning: according to our information, Kylian Mbappe will be a substitute this Tuesday night for the first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich. This is already great news for the PSG of Christophe Galtier, who will be able to consider bringing his striker into play when he has long feared not being able to count on him.

PSG initially feared Mbappe might miss the match completely, but it appears — if true — he will be available if needed. Even without the French star, PSG stills has excellent offensive options in Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Whether or not this news on Mbappe comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it would be a big assist to Bayern Munich to even have Mbappe off the pitch for even some of the match. Should PSG fall behind early, it will be interesting to see how long Christophe Galtier waits to bring in his mega-star — if this report is correct.

Like anything at this stage, though, fans will have to see Mbappe on the bench, to believe it.

