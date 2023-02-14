Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting looking forward to massive clash vs. former club

Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting spoke about great his anticipation of meeting his former team mates is as he awaits Bayern’s match against Paris Saint-Germain. After all, the Cameroonian played for PSG from 2018-2020 before moving on to the Bavarians. So, as someone with intimate knowledge of both sides, how does the former Stoke player evaluate this clash?

The answer is rather straightforward. “I know the guys (PSG players) and I’m looking forward to seeing them again, but every game is different and now I’m at Bayern,” said Choupo-Moting for UEFA.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I know they’ll be highly motivated because I know PSG have lots of respect for Bayern.”

PSG have been accused of at times reserving their attention for the Champions League. That may be playing out again now, with the Qatari Sports Investment owned club having stumbled to a string of losses since January, most recently to Olympique Marseille in the Coupe de France and AS Monaco in Ligue 1. However, Choupo knows the club will come out guns blazing in the Champions League.

“That’s why it’s going to be very difficult because they’ll be taking it very seriously and I know each one of them will give 100%. The form on the day will be very important too because we both have lots of individual quality,” Choupo said. “I’m looking forward to the match. It will be a huge fight. We’ll give it all we have, and we are very positive, but we’ll be focusing on ourselves.”

Interested in a proper, in-depth look at the game? How should Bayern Munich line up, what tactics should the team use, and what kind of impact will this game have on the future of Julian Nagelsmann?

