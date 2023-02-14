Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano wants to be prepared for his rematch against PSG’s Leo Messi

In an interview with Bayern’s official website fcbayern.com, Bayern Munich player Dayotchanculle (yes, that is his full first name) Upamecano talked about his experiences at the World Cup and meeting Lionel Messi on the pitch again. After all, Messi was Argentina’s main protagonist as Argentina edged out Upamecano and his France teammates in the World Cup final. Losing is never a good experience, but losing in a World Cup final, coming so close to the greatest trophy in football only to have the dream ripped away, has to be awful.

But Upamecano takes the positives along with the negatives. “Although I was of course very disappointed we missed out so narrowly on the World Cup title, the tournament was a valuable experience for me personally and one that will help me in my development.”

And now he is ready to refocus, to make sure Bayern achieve glory this season. “As an elite sportsman I’m always looking forward and now giving everything for my club again. I’ve always been the battling type and I demand of myself that I never ease off. We have big ambitions together here at FC Bayern – and I obviously want to achieve everything too.”

That “everything” Upamecano talks about naturally includes the UEFA Champions League trophy, one he has yet to win. But Paris Saint Germain stand in the way in the first knockout round of the competition. And the Parisian club boasts a figure familiar to the former Valenciennes player. “Messi is an absolutely exceptional player – whether he’s playing for Argentina or Paris. And we shouldn’t just be ready for him: PSG are a world-class team with quick attacking players.”

He’s right, of course. PSG boasts a number of stars that could hurt Bayern. Which means Bayern needs to prepare accordingly. “We’ll prepare thoroughly and even in training we need maximum concentration, because mental strength will also play a role in who progresses. We must defend as a group and always have the right answers to hand.”

Upamecano sounds ready. Now it’s up to him and the rest of the Bayern squad to ensure that Bayern emerge victorious against the Parisian giants.

Interested in a proper, in-depth look at the game? How should Bayern Munich line up, what tactics should the team use, and what kind of impact will this game have on the future of Julian Nagelsmann? We have all that and more in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

