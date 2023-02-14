Sergio Ramos says PSG is braced for “huge challenge” from Bayern Munich

While Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have a history, so do Real Madrid and the Bavarians.

In that particular rivalry, Sergio Ramos had many battles with Bayern Munich. Through those, Ramos learned that the pathway to glory in the Champions League often times means an eventual showdown with the German Rekordmeister.

“When I think about Bayern, I think about the day I scored against them [in 2014]. Of course, we know they’re one of the best teams we could come up against, a huge challenge. But getting past them would be a very positive message to send out to the world. To win the Champions League, you have to win against the best and Bayern are among those year every year,” Ramos told UEFA.com. “Football doesn’t always work out. The best teams don’t always win. But what I can say is that I’m where I want to be and at a club with so much hunger to win the Champions League. And I want to make the most of what remains of my playing career.”

Ramos could play a key role in helping keeping the potent Bayern Munich attack in check. With a dangerous offense of their own, PSG knows that every big stop defensively could mean the difference in what most expect to be a scintillating tie.

