Bayern Munich rolling in the Champions League money

According to a report from Sky, and captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern Munich earned 68.82 million euros from the Champions League group stage. This sum is greater than any other team in the competition, which is likely thanks to Bayern’s perfect group stage. Despite being drawn into the “Group of Death” with FC Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzeñ, Bayern emerged from the group stages with 6 wins in 6 games.

And this success on the pitch translates to money off of it, with wins being rewarded with more money than draws or losses. Which...of course makes sense. And further progress is rewarded with more money, as Bayern would be set to earn 10.6 million euros if the Bavarian giants manage to overcome opponents Paris Saint Germain and progress to the quarterfinals. Which would bring the total earnings, if Sky is correct, up to around 80 million euros. Total earnings could rise up to 121.52 million euros by winning the title, “in addition to the spectator revenues and TV market pool”, as Sky reports.

Interestingly, Bayern would be set to earn a lot less than last year, when the club crashed out in the quarterfinals but still earned 107.4 million in total.