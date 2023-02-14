Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

The funny thing about the Champions League round of 16 is that the teams draw each other MONTHS before any games are played. So Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have effectively been staring at this date since November, waiting for the moment where they can finally go at it on the pitch.

Julian Nagelsmann has a lot to prove here. After last year’s failure against Villarreal, the club and its fans won’t tolerate an early exit from the Champions League. Meanwhile over in France, PSG’s Qatari masters demand results in the only competition that matters to them.

The stakes here could only be higher in a final. Despite injuries, Bayern are bringing a full complement of stars to Paris, including the likes of Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, the newly signed Joao Cancelo, and more. They’ll be met by one of the deadliest front-threes in world football in the form of Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar. This is what the CL is all about.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We do an in-depth preview of the game, including the consequences for Nagelsmann should he fail to win. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: Paramount+, Find Your Country

