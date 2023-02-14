Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt as Frauen Bundesliga returns

After their match last week against was delayed to February 25 due to a case of frozen pitch at Turbine Potsdam, the Bayern Munich Frauen are back in business. On Saturday, they secured a crucial 2-1 result over Eintracht Frankfurt in a battle between the Frauen-Bundesliga’s second- and third-placed teams.

Highlights below:

It was a debut for new winter transfer window signee Tuva Hansen at right-back. Center-back Glódís Viggósdóttir opened the scoring in the first half with an emphatic header at point-blank range from a corner, and striker Lea Schüller added the pivotal second goal late in the game after slipping in behind with an incisive off-shoulder run. Frankfurt would answer shortly after through Lara Prašnikar — a clever finished tucked softly beneath Bayern keeper Mala Grohs — but the Bavarians held on.

Frankfurt are one of the Bundesliga’s strongest sides outside of league leaders Wolfsburg, who remain perfect. Their XI featured plenty of the German national team: Nicole Anyomi, Laura Freigang, Sjoeke Nüsken and Sophia Kleinherne among the regular call-ups under national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. It was therefore no surprise that the balance of play see-sawed back and forth, but Bayern’s quality proved supreme. Carolin Simon’s free kick clanged off the crossbar in stoppage time and nearly punctuated the triumph with a cherry on top goal.

Now the Frauen have their make-up match against Potsdam to look forward to on February 25, followed soon by the DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Hoffenheim on February 28.