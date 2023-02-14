 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
REMINDER Our new podcast episode is live! We analyze how Bayern Munich should line up against PSG and the impact the game could have on Nagelsmann's future. Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bayern Munich 2 - 1 Eintracht Frankfurt as Frauen Bundesliga returns

A crucial three points to stay in the hunt.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Mark Wieland/Getty Images

After their match last week against was delayed to February 25 due to a case of frozen pitch at Turbine Potsdam, the Bayern Munich Frauen are back in business. On Saturday, they secured a crucial 2-1 result over Eintracht Frankfurt in a battle between the Frauen-Bundesliga’s second- and third-placed teams.

Highlights below:

It was a debut for new winter transfer window signee Tuva Hansen at right-back. Center-back Glódís Viggósdóttir opened the scoring in the first half with an emphatic header at point-blank range from a corner, and striker Lea Schüller added the pivotal second goal late in the game after slipping in behind with an incisive off-shoulder run. Frankfurt would answer shortly after through Lara Prašnikar — a clever finished tucked softly beneath Bayern keeper Mala Grohs — but the Bavarians held on.

Frankfurt are one of the Bundesliga’s strongest sides outside of league leaders Wolfsburg, who remain perfect. Their XI featured plenty of the German national team: Nicole Anyomi, Laura Freigang, Sjoeke Nüsken and Sophia Kleinherne among the regular call-ups under national team coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg. It was therefore no surprise that the balance of play see-sawed back and forth, but Bayern’s quality proved supreme. Carolin Simon’s free kick clanged off the crossbar in stoppage time and nearly punctuated the triumph with a cherry on top goal.

Now the Frauen have their make-up match against Potsdam to look forward to on February 25, followed soon by the DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Hoffenheim on February 28.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works