Bayern Munich make summer plans — in case they don’t win the Champions League

Bayern Munich is considering going on a pre-season tour to Australia, according to Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia). Bayern usually likes to delve into the international market in order to improve popularity across the globe and increase commercial revenue. For example, the Bavarian giants have put in a lot of effort into promoting the club in the US and made a strong push in the American market.

One of the main ways Bayern promotes the club abroad is by visiting during preseason. With the disruptions in recent years of either the earlier phases of the pandemic or major international tournaments, that hasn’t always been possible lately. 2020 saw the Champions League restart; 2021 featured the delayed “EURO 2020”; and 2022 saw an abbreviated summer due to the Men’s World Cup being held in November - December. Bayern made a short tour of the United States still, sandwiched between a set of Nations League fixtures and the season start.

But 2023 might be the year Bayern can really travel again and the club’s latest planned destination is said to be Australia. That said, preseason needs to be about players finding their fitness first of all, so long distance trips to the land down under need to be longer to be worthwhile. That may perhaps be why Bayern is only planning this trip if Bayern does not participate in the Champions League final on June 10th, in order for Bayern to truly take the time required on this trip.

However, this is likely the last thing on the mind of the Bayern squad as they prepare for a trip to Paris to face Paris Saint Germain in what’s set to be a thrilling Champions League clash. However, if things go south in that game, perhaps the players’ punishment will be traveling to the heat of Australia. Maybe that is something to keep an eye on.

Interested in a proper, in-depth look at the game? How should Bayern Munich line up, what tactics should the team use, and what kind of impact will this game have on the future of Julian Nagelsmann? We have all that and more in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!