Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich exploring extension with Benjamin Pavard?; Bayern dodged a bullet with Sergino Dest; Liverpool, Real Madrid chasing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen; Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot to walk away for free; and MORE!

Could Bayern Munich be leaning toward trying to convince Benjamin Pavard to ink a contract extension?

It was thought to be a foregone conclusion that Pavard will walk away this summer, at least one report states that a permanent move to a back three-based system could push Bayern Munich to reconsider things:

Bayern Munich are still keen to extend Pavard’s stay in Bavaria. Sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić claimed that the Frenchman was a very important player for Bayern and that they would try to succeed together. Head coach Julian Nagelsmann played him as the right-sided centre-back, his favourite position, in a 3-man defense recently. Will it be enough to convince him to put pen to paper?

A permanent back three would definitely necessitate a move for a fourth, starting-caliber center-back. However, a shot back to a back-four would instantly create a crowd in the central defense.

Related Brazzo admits Bayern Munich turned down late bid on Benjamin Pavard from Inter Milan at transfer deadline

Matthijs de Ligt, Thomas Müller, and Serge Gnabry earned spots on the WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/qfqluupSyI — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 13, 2023

Bayern Munich seems to have gotten fully back on track and will now be ready to square up with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Of course, Bayern Munich will have to get by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before the mega match up, but there is plenty to talk about — even aside of the upcoming marquee tie. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Captain-gate: Is Bayern Munich set to replace Manuel Neuer with Joshua Kimmich?

Looking at the transfer news of the week, including the stories on Benjamin Pavard, Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, and...Harry Kane.

An early look at some storylines for Bayern Munich vs. PSG.

Some thought on episode three of “The Last of Us.”

Why did you make this personal OptaStats?

November 5: Union lose in MLS Cup

November 5: Phillies lose in World Series

Tonight: Eagles lose in Super Bowl



Philadelphia is the first metro area to lose 3 championships in MLB, MLS, NBA, NFL or NHL in a span of 100 days or less. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 13, 2023

Remember the clamor for Bayern Munich to bring in Sergino Dest? Well, maybe the Bavarians escaped a disaster (at least according to AS):

Sergiño Dest is not having the minutes he expected when he left Barça. The right-back was barely going to count for Xavi at the Barça club and he decided to accept Milan’s proposal to have continuity. Now Dest’s situation at Milan is not good at all. Stefani Pioli decided to leave him off the Champions League list and throughout the season he has only intervened in 14 games, in which he has only started three of them. He has even had to play as an improvised left-back. Barcelona loaned the North American to Milan with the conviction that it was an ideal place for Dest with a view to revaluing himself for the future. A non-mandatory purchase option of €20M was even signed, which now seems almost impossible for the Rossoneri team to pay. Nor has his loan helped Barça so that Dest can be seen and can get a good transfer for him next summer. Dest is 22 years old and has a good poster, but Barça paid €21M to Ajax for his signing. The defender has a contract until 2025 with those of the Camp Nou and has no place at Barça 2023-2024.

Tell us how you really feel AS:

Dest’s loan to Milan is a failure. According to Olocip ‘s Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Dest is Milan’s worst player and his decline since he stood out at Ajax has been more than evident as he has no continuity.

Okay then.

Well here it is, not long now until Bayern Munich kick off against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. The UEFA Champions League is always the ultimate goal of any season, and after the disappointment versus Villarreal last year, Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure to deliver results at the top level of European football.

Of course it’s not just about the coach, there’s also the lineup, referees, injuries, and powerplays between the bosses and the players to discuss.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

A quick recap of the injuries at Paris Saint-Germain and whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will all play.

Moving onto the lineup discussion in-depth, starting from the back and the question of Joao Cancelo.

Why Joshua Kimmich could be the key to Bayern’s first leg performance vs PSG.

A quick aside to talk about the referee. Michael Oliver, why?

The main lineup question — should Alphonso Davies or Kingsley Coman play on the left? Samrin and INNN disagree.

The weird compromise situation between Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and the rest of Bayern’s attackers.

How important is this game for the future of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich?

The backing Nagelsmann has been given by the board and how it ties into a power play between the new board and the old guard of senior players.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are both said to have interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen:

The Nigerian striker, unlike his Georgian teammate, was a great bet for the Neapolitan club. Napoli paid 70 million euros for his signing and the Nigerian is beginning to respond . This season, the African striker has scored 17 goals and has aroused the interest of big European clubs like Liverpool and Real Madrid. With a contract in force until June 2025, Napoli is already working to close the renewal of its star.

Related Napoli owner says Osimhen is not for sale to Bayern

Adrien Rabiot has rejuvenated his career, but Juventus likely won’t be able to capitalize on it as he is expected to leave for free during the summer:

Juventus are ready to let Adrien Rabiot leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Arsenal and Liverpool have been touted with an interest in recent months.

Bayern Munich was back to business as usual in their 3-0 dismantling of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. Granted, it took a herculean effort from Riemann, the Bochum defense, and Bayern’s own attack to keep the scoreline at 3, when it really should’ve been closer to 6 or 7 goals to none. Bochum did not threaten Bayern in the slightest, and De Ligt and Upamecano had a solid game as usual (how good it feels to be saying this!).

This win comes as a nice little boost before the massive PSG fixture. The defense will definitely be tested way more, and there will certainly be a massive tactical battle on display which Nagelsmann absolutely needs to get on the money if Bayern is to consolidate a healthy lead or even a decent result (a draw wouldn’t be too great). It is nice to note, however, that the Bayern attack is creating a lot of great chances.

And on that hopeful note, here are the talking points of the podcast: