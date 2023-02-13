PSG’s Neymar on Bayern Munich clash in the Champions League

Bayern Munich is facing Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the Champions League this week. As if you didn’t know... and if you didn’t know, now you know!

This will be a huge one. From psychological war games to devastating injuries, and “miraculous” returns from those injuries... we have seen everything prior to this clash. At PSG’s pre-match press conference, Neymar chimed in on this battle. Here’s what he had to say:

Neymar on facing Bayern: "I like playing these big matches, against the big teams. This is when high quality players need to show up. We are working hard to put on a great performance tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/OJRQVgL73b — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 13, 2023

Just like Bayern, PSG has had some struggles since the start of the new year. They've amassed a staggering four losses — to RC Lens, Stade Rennais F.C., Olympique de Marseille, and AS Monaco. “I have no explanations. I think it happens to all clubs at times of difficulty. As a team, we have to be united and focused. We are aware that there are flaws, but we want to improve and show the best version of PSG,” said the Brazilian forward.

Regarding the miraculous and probable return of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar states that he had a positive chat with the Frenchman about his fitness. “When the three of us (Mbappé, Messi) are together, we feel very strong”.

This was to be expected, so no surprises here. If anything, it should motivate Bayern even more and bring out their best. Regardless of who will be on the pitch tomorrow, it should be an exciting match-up. Neymar believes that “each game has its story” and underlined PSG’s ambitions: “Our biggest goal is the Champions League, that’s clear. We are here to work. We want to win all titles. We are sad to have been eliminated from the Coupe de France”.

Both teams can make a significant step toward the quarter-finals with a victory tomorrow. Let’s hope that it will be our boys! What are your predictions for tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below.

Interested in a proper, in-depth look at the game? How should Bayern Munich line up, what tactics should the team use, and what kind of impact will this game have on the future of Julian Nagelsmann? We have all that and more in the latest episode of our podcast. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

