Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: Lineups, team news, of course Mbappe will play, injuries, and more!

Julian Nagelsmann was right — Kylian Mbappe took part in full Paris Saint-Germain team training. While Galtier may try his best to hide it, the Frenchman will definitely play against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. So given that Champions League games are effectively do-or-die moments, what can Bayern do to answer? Well read on to find out.

Team news

As of right now, there are no new injuries to report at Bayern Munich. Here is the full list of absentees for the club:

Sadio Mane: In training but won’t be back in time for the first leg.

Lucas Hernandez: Suffered a season-ending ACL tear during the World Cup.

Manuel Neuer: Broke his leg while skiing on holiday.

Noussair Mazraoui: Suffered pericarditis as a complication from COVID.

In addition, youngster Paul Wanner did not travel with the team due to gastrointestinal problems, but he wasn’t going to start anyway. Ryan Gravenberch, who missed the Bochum game due to a knee issue, however did manage to make the squad list. The same goes for Thomas Muller, who also trained normally in the buildup to the game. Muller had to be subbed off vs Bochum at half time due to a “minor calf issue”.

So, what kind of starting XI will we see from Bayern Munich? Well, we actually went through every single option in detail during our podcast, which you can listen to below or on Spotify.

Main questions: Back three or back four? Kingsley Coman or Alphonso Davies? Should Leon Goretzka start? Should Leroy Sane be benched? There are pros and cons to each and every single choice, as well as the underlying dynamic of Nagelsmann needing to prove himself in the Champions League due to the loss against Villarreal last year. This is all discussed in the podcast, so if you’re curious at all then give it a listen.

If you just want a quick rundown of the options, then considering what we’ve seen so far, here are three potential starting XI’s Bayern Munich could use. Each one represents a potential lineup vs PSG:

Grid View





On the PSG side of things, Kylian Mbappe completed full team training on Monday which makes him almost certain to start against Bayern Munich. Galtier is likely to use a back three setup, with Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe up top — potentially forming a 3-4-3 formation with wingbacks. Aside from the front three, Marco Verrati and Achraf Hakimi are the main dangermen in offense, while Gianluigi Donnarumma will be a serious hurdle for any Bayern Munich attacker.

This game is shaping up to be the biggest of the season so far. Let’s hope Bayern are ready.

Keep an eye on this space for any more updates as we get closer to the match!