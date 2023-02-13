Didi Hamann: “Tender seed of self-confidence” grows at Bayern Munich ahead of PSG clash

Mysterious objects are being shot out of the sky and asteroids are raining down in the English channel. But for Bayern Munich, it’s a different celestial event that might be taking place: the stars aligning for another Champions League triumph?

They’ll have to clear the PSG hurdle first, but former Bayern great Didi Hamann thinks that’s very much in the cards now.

“Maybe it wasn’t bad after the weak start that there was unrest,” Hamann said (via Az) of Bayern’s recovery since their sluggish return to the Bundesliga in January. “Suddenly the focus was no longer on the team’s sporting performance, but on things off the pitch. The results are definitely correct now.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy, either. Hamann still rates PSG as the favorites to go through, if only by slim margins. That’s despite the Parisians own recent struggles.

“Paris still remembers the lost final in 2020 against Munich,” Hamann mused.

He added that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had given his opponents “fodder for no reason” after his comments questioning Kylian Mbappé’s injury status. “That was another little slip on his part,” Hamann said.

And even in Bayern’s triumphs, there have been warning signs.

“Bayern allowed many chances in Wolfsburg. Paris Saint-Germain will take advantage of that in a completely different way next week in the Champions League,” Hamann declared. “So I expect Julian Nagelsmann to play with three central defenders: Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard . On the outside João Cancelo on the right and Alphonso Davies or Kingsley Coman left. It’s a tender seed of self-confidence that has now grown again at Bayern. But I didn’t really like the team this year — except in Mainz.”

So, who’s going to win it all this year? A lot will come down to the outcome of this game. Come on now — Hamann’s still got some of that Bavarian fire in him.

“I’m committed: An English team won’t manage to win the title this season,” Hamann exclaimed. “Bayern would have a good chance if they could eliminate Paris. But I have my doubts about that.”

