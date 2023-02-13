Report: Joshua Kimmich “striving to take over” Bayern Munich captaincy

Bayern Munich like to handle their affairs internally, it seems. So it makes sense that highly sensitive — but also non-urgent — internal affairs are being aired out to the tabloid media. Here we have a report from last week in Sport Bild that midfielder Joshua Kimmich is “striving to take over” the captain’s armband, currently held by injured keeper Manuel Neuer.

By seniority, Thomas Müller (33) is also ahead of Kimmich (28). But Bayern’s valiant number six has long seemed the man for the next generation, and he’s the guy who almost never misses a game. Well, except this past week!

Bild’s report includes that Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is himself pushing for the change. This would be a wildly inopportune piece of news to leak out at a time where the topic isn’t even on the horizon for being under discussion — as Neuer’s return from injury won’t come until the start of next season at the earliest.

Which makes one wonder whether Bild are just piecing together loose strands of prior information, such as Nagelsmann’s apparent preference to communicate directly to Kimmich, and making idle inferences about the long-range future.

Or maybe the club are just that bad at keeping secrets.