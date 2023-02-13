PSG’s Marquinhos won’t poke the bear with Bayern Munich

PSG captain Marquinhos has a vast knowledge of the challenge that awaits his side in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich and PSG have had some great battles in recent years, but this season’s edition seems to have a lot more intrigue than some other recent showdowns between the two clubs.

“Bayern is always a tough team to play. We faced them a few times in the past. We know the importance and the history of this club, including in the Champions League. Their players have a lot of experience in the competition,” Marquinhos told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Each game is different. We have to prepare perfectly, regardless of which form the teams are in. We shouldn’t talk too much before (the game), it’s about what you show on the pitch.”

When asked if any Bayern Munich players might be more threatening than others, the veteran did not take the bait.

“I don’t want to talk about individuals. Bayern are extraordinary as a team,” Marquinhos said.

With age comes wisdom as they say.

