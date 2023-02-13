Bavarian Loan Works: Controversy in the Scottish Cup and big wins for the two keepers on loan

Another week of action is in the books for Bayern Munich’s loanees. This week brought controversy in the Scottish Cup, a new loanee to Italy, and the long-awaited return of the Austrian Bundesliga. Although action has returned for most of Austria, the four Bayern loanees were left off of their respective rosters for the opening weekend of matches. Curiously, neither of the two 3. Liga loanees were on the squad either. Let’s hope they all see some good game experience soon. Here is a breakdown of how each loanee went.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco hosted PSG on Saturday. Three first half goals were enough for the hosts to win 3-1 against a depleted PSG. Nübel only faced two shots on goal — one that went in and one that he saved — in the win. A fairly quiet night for the goal keeper considering the opponent and the result.

Monaco will travel to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday in the Europa League. They will then face Brest on the road Sunday in Ligue 1 play.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman caused a little controversy in Rangers’ Scottish Cup match against Patrick Thistle. Tied 1-1 in the 71st minute, Patrick Thistle were looking to play the ball back to Rangers after they had deliberately put the ball out for an injury. The Thistle defender took a heavy touch and before he could play the ball to Rangers down field Tillman pounced. He stole the ball and ran in on goal, dribbled around the goalie, and slotted the ball into the back of the net, but was then immediately attacked by Thistle defenders and the keeper.

THIS MALIK TILLMAN GOAL FOR RANGERS WAS MADNESS!!!



(via @ViaplaySportsUK) pic.twitter.com/2gEm904N8Q — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) February 12, 2023

After the tussle was broken up and a couple yellow cards were given, the goal stood. In a good show of sportsmanship, Rangers’ coach instructed his team to allow Thistle to score a goal uncontested — which put the score back to even at 2-2. Tillman’s countryman, James Sands, scored the winner in the 86th minute to send Rangers through to the next round.

Rangers return to league action on Saturday when they travel to play Livingston.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

Sabitzer started for both of Man United’s matches against Leeds this week. In Wednesday’s match at Old Trafford, Sabitzer played much more forward than in the second match. He created three chances and got three shots off — including one on goal. This match finished 2-2.

In Sunday’s match, Sabitzer started and went the full 90 minutes for the first time since joining United and only the second time overall this season — the first being against Inter Milan in the Champions League on November 1. Sabitzer played much more defensive-minded in the second match, not recording any shots or chances created. He completed 84% of his passes and won a majority of his tackles and duels.

Manchester United will face Barcelona in the Europa League on the road Thursday before they host Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City WFC

Leicester City WFC travelled to play Liverpool on Sunday. An early goal and four saves from Leitzig were enough to propel Leicester to their second win of the season and second win since Leitzig joined on loan. They are still in last place, but are now only one point behind 11th place Reading (only one team gets relegated from the WSL).

Leicester City WFC will travel to Manchester to face United Women on Sunday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic started for Vitesse as they hosted FC Utrecht in league play on Sunday. In his time on the field, he had one shot on goal from outside the box and completed 91% of his passes. Unfortunately, one of Vidovic’s teammates received a red card, and Vidovic was subbed off shortly after to rearrange the formation and protect the 1-0 lead. The move paid off as Vitesse won 2-0.

Vitesse will travel to play FC Volendam on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started again for Regensburg on Saturday on the road to 1. FC Nürnberg. He had a shot — which was off target — and created two chances before he was subbed off in the 71st minute. Singh’s contributions were not enough as Regensburg lost 1-0, keeping them in last place on the 2. Bundesliga table.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi started in Hannover 96’s match against Paderborn on Saturday. In a high-scoring affair, Paderborn won 4-3. Arrey-Mbi didn’t have the best outings, completing only 69% of his passes and loss more duals than he won. Both he and the other outside back were both taken off in the 58th minute.

Hannover will travel to take on Singh’s Regensburg on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started on the bench for Magdeburg, but was called upon in the 28th because of an injury to his opponent. During the match, Lawrence made an impact on both sides of the field, He had one shot and one chance created, while also recording seven clearances on seven aerial duals won. Magdeburg upset Holstein Kiel 3-2 on the road.

Magdeburg will host St. Pauli on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni was not in the 18-man matchday squad for Saarbrücken’s 2-1 victory over BVB Dortmund II.

Saarbrücken will host FC Ingolstadt on Saturday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not on the 18-man matchday squad for Aue’s 2-1 win over Waldohof Mannheim.

Aue will take on Wehen Wiesbaden on the road on Friday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

After a loan stint with Vancouver II last fall, Brazzo’s son has gone on loan to Cosenza in Italy’s Serie B. He was on the bench for Cosenza’s match against Bari on Sunday, but did not make it to the pitch.

Cosenza next hosts Sudtirol on Saturday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 4-0 loss away to Red Bull Salzburg.

Lustenau will host Austria Wien on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss away to Austria Wien.

Klagenfurt will host Wolfsberger AC on Saturday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss away to Austria Wien.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-1 loss away to Austria Wien.