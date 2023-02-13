Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt prepared for “fantastic” tilt against PSG

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was happy to see his team wrap up three points against VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before its Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain.

“The win was important for us. It might not have been our very best game, but 3 goals, clean sheet, 3 points, no injuries – we can be happy with that. So you can say it was a good game for us,” De Ligt told tonline’s Julian Buhl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We will go to Paris with a good feeling. The fact that PSG haven’t won the last few games doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t in good shape. These world-class players they have can switch from one second to another and play a fantastic game against us. It’s the Champions League and a hugely important game. We’ll play our best football and we’ll have to push our limits to beat them.”

As for PSG itself, De Ligt knows that stopping the vaunted trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe will not be an easy task. That said, De Ligt also noted that no amount of film study can prepare a defender for everything that the threesome can do on the pitch.

“Everyone knows what these players can do and how much quality they have. So I don’t have to watch too many videos (laughs). I’m just trying to be as focused as possible. You have to be in your absolute best shape to stop them,” De Ligt remarked.

