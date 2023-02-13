Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich officially out on Marcus Thuram?; Jurgen Klopp to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid?; PSG’s Kylian Mbappe still wants Real Madrid move; Matthijs de Ligt gets pat on the back; and MORE!

It seems like every other day or so, we hear that Bayern Munich is either “in” or “out” on Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram.

The latest tidbit insists that the Bavarians are back “out” on the Frenchman:

Inter’s hopes of signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram have been boosted after Bayern Munich stepped away from the race for him. As reported in today’s newspaper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bundesliga champions Bayern have decided to focus their attentions on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, with Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt lined up as an alternative. Similarly, the Bavarian club are ready to offer striker Eric Choupo-Moting a new contract, with Thuram no longer a priority.

The striker position for Bayern Munich is one that will be highly scrutinized for the immediate future. Until someone steps up — or in — to show that he can be the next Robert Lewandowski equivalent.

Finding someone to play to that type of standard will not be easy.

Would Jurgen Klopp really leave Liverpool for Real Madrid? Maybe...

Real Madrid have approached Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp about replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the Santiago Bernabeu according to reports in Spain. Klopp has endured a difficult season at Liverpool, with Reds in 10th, 22 points off Arsenal’s Premier League-setting pace. But his stock remains high as a Premier League and Champions League winner, and he led his side to runners-up finishes in both competitions as recently as last season.

But how real is it? This is what El Nacional had to say:

“Florentino Perez has always thought of the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Mainz man as someone to lead Real Madrid,” reports El Nacional. “And now he could have an incredible opportunity to sign him. There has been contact, and Klopp has made his financial demands clear. He would also request some Galactico-level reinforcement, with Jude Bellingham coveted above all. It’s no secret that he’s obsessed with the 19-year-old midfielder.”

Bayern Munich seems to have gotten fully back on track and will now be ready to square up with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Of course, Bayern Munich will have to get by VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga before the mega match up, but there is plenty to talk about — even aside of the upcoming marquee tie. Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

Captain-gate: Is Bayern Munich set to replace Manuel Neuer with Joshua Kimmich?

Looking at the transfer news of the week, including the stories on Benjamin Pavard, Erling Haaland, Randal Kolo Muani, and...Harry Kane.

An early look at some storylines for Bayern Munich vs. PSG.

Some thought on episode three of “The Last of Us.”

Could Kylian Mbappe still be thinking about a move to Real Madrid in 2024? It appears so:

Kylian Mbappe remains interested in a move to Real Madrid from PSG, and could make the switch for free in 2024 - a one-year extension clause in his contract can only be triggered with his consent.

It would be a real shame if this became a distraction just head of the Champions League match against Bayern Munich (insert wry smile emoji).

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was selected for a spot on Bild’s Bundesliga Team of the Week;

Well here it is, not long now until Bayern Munich kick off against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. The UEFA Champions League is always the ultimate goal of any season, and after the disappointment versus Villarreal last year, Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure to deliver results at the top level of European football.

Of course it’s not just about the coach, there’s also the lineup, referees, injuries, and powerplays between the bosses and the players to discuss.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

A quick recap of the injuries at Paris Saint-Germain and whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will all play.

Moving onto the lineup discussion in-depth, starting from the back and the question of Joao Cancelo.

Why Joshua Kimmich could be the key to Bayern’s first leg performance vs PSG.

A quick aside to talk about the referee. Michael Oliver, why?

The main lineup question — should Alphonso Davies or Kingsley Coman play on the left? Samrin and INNN disagree.

The weird compromise situation between Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and the rest of Bayern’s attackers.

How important is this game for the future of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich?

The backing Nagelsmann has been given by the board and how it ties into a power play between the new board and the old guard of senior players.

The star on Jonathan Tah’s name has lost some of its luster, but Chelsea might be interested in him anyway:

Per at least one report, Chelsea could be looking to get rid of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, and Romelu Lukaku this summer:

Chelsea will attempt to sell fringe members of their huge squad this summer, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Romelu Lukaku - who’s still on loan at Inter - among the players at risk of leaving.

I don’t want this to happen, but I wonder if Bayern Munich will kick the tires on Lukaku?

Bayern Munich was back to business as usual in their 3-0 dismantling of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. Granted, it took a herculean effort from Riemann, the Bochum defense, and Bayern’s own attack to keep the scoreline at 3, when it really should’ve been closer to 6 or 7 goals to none. Bochum did not threaten Bayern in the slightest, and De Ligt and Upamecano had a solid game as usual (how good it feels to be saying this!).

This win comes as a nice little boost before the massive PSG fixture. The defense will definitely be tested way more, and there will certainly be a massive tactical battle on display which Nagelsmann absolutely needs to get on the money if Bayern is to consolidate a healthy lead or even a decent result (a draw wouldn’t be too great). It is nice to note, however, that the Bayern attack is creating a lot of great chances.

And on that hopeful note, here are the talking points of the podcast: