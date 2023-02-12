 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
ANNOUNCEMENT Our new podcast episode is live! How should Bayern line up vs PSG + its impact on Nagelsmann's future! Click here to listen on Spotify.

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works S5E33: How should Bayern Munich line up against PSG? + Can Nagelsmann survive another Champions League disaster?

INNN and Samrin discuss the BIG game coming up, and all the satellite topics concerning it.

By Ineednoname and Samrin_TwinkleFCB
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga Photo by Markus Gilliar - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Well here it is, not long now until Bayern Munich kick off against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. The UEFA Champions League is always the ultimate goal of any season, and after the disappointment versus Villarreal last year, Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure to deliver results at the top level of European football.

Of course it’s not just about the coach, there’s also the lineup, referees, injuries, and powerplays between the bosses and the players to discuss.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

  • A quick recap of the injuries at Paris Saint-Germain and whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will all play.
  • Moving onto the lineup discussion in-depth, starting from the back and the question of Joao Cancelo.
  • Why Joshua Kimmich could be the key to Bayern’s first leg performance vs PSG.
  • A quick aside to talk about the referee. Michael Oliver, why?
  • The main lineup question — should Alphonso Davies or Kingsley Coman play on the left? Samrin and INNN disagree.
  • The weird compromise situation between Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and the rest of Bayern’s attackers.
  • How important is this game for the future of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich?
  • The backing Nagelsmann has been given by the board and how it ties into a power play between the new board and the old guard of senior players.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.

In This Stream

Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich: 2023 Champions League Round of 16 first leg full coverage

View all 18 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works