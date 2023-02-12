Bavarian Podcast Works S5E33: How should Bayern Munich line up against PSG? + Can Nagelsmann survive another Champions League disaster?

Well here it is, not long now until Bayern Munich kick off against Paris Saint Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. The UEFA Champions League is always the ultimate goal of any season, and after the disappointment versus Villarreal last year, Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure to deliver results at the top level of European football.

Of course it’s not just about the coach, there’s also the lineup, referees, injuries, and powerplays between the bosses and the players to discuss.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

A quick recap of the injuries at Paris Saint-Germain and whether Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe will all play.

Moving onto the lineup discussion in-depth, starting from the back and the question of Joao Cancelo.

Why Joshua Kimmich could be the key to Bayern’s first leg performance vs PSG.

A quick aside to talk about the referee. Michael Oliver, why?

The main lineup question — should Alphonso Davies or Kingsley Coman play on the left? Samrin and INNN disagree.

The weird compromise situation between Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and the rest of Bayern’s attackers.

How important is this game for the future of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich?

The backing Nagelsmann has been given by the board and how it ties into a power play between the new board and the old guard of senior players.

