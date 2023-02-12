Paris Saint-Germain handed injury boost as Mbappe, Messi, and Verratti set to return versus Bayern Munich

Well this was shockingly predictable. After a week of reports that Paris Saint-Germain would be reduced to a skeleton crew in the upcoming Champions League game versus Bayern Munich it looks like their key players will feature after all. Leo Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Marco Verratti all completed some form of training on Sunday, and according to Le Parisien will definitely make the game against Bayern on Tuesday.

Of course, making the matchday squad doesn’t necessarily mean that they will start. However, given that Mbappe was supposed to be confirmed out and has already resumed partial team training, we can only assume the others will make it as well.

Kylian Mbappé has resumed running training on the pitch and also completed parts of PSG's team training today [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/yP5a07la2U — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) February 12, 2023

Meanwhile at Bayern, there are fears that Thomas Muller could miss the game due to a calf issue that caused him to get subbed off against Bochum as early as half time. It would be a classic Bayern moment if, after weeks of having the apparent advantage due to injuries, the situation were to get turned on its head less than 72 hours before kickoff.

Such is the luck of the Champions League. Even so, Julian Nagelsmann will be expected to find a way to win. Bayern’s saving grace is that they come into the game in MUCH better form than the Parisians, and they’ll want to leverage that into a first leg win. We’ll have to see if the team can pull it off.