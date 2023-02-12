 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich brace for awful English refereeing as Michael Oliver appointed to Champions League first leg vs PSG

WE CAN’T BEAT THIS GUY. HOW DOES HE KEEP GETTING OUR GAMES.

By Ineednoname
UEFA Champions League”Besiktas AS v Bayern Munchen”

Out of the top five leagues, it’s commonly known that the English Premier League has the worst referees by far. Normally they’re confined to their little island across the channel, but during the Champions League a team like Bayern Munich may end up dealing with their nonsense as they’re appointed to officiate a key game between European super clubs.

Unfortunately, it’s happening AGAIN. UEFA have announced that English referee Michael Oliver has been appointed to the game between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes this Tuesday. The reactions in the replies tell the whole story — fans are despondent over this decision.

Michael Oliver, like any other English ref, is terrible at his job. Bayern got him last season during the 1-1 draw to RB Salzburg in the first leg of the Ro16. He’s also officiated our games vs Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, so the team is intimately familiar with his antics.

Honestly, the only saving grace here may be the fact that the English dislike the French even more than they dislike the Germans, so that may factor into the decisions. Otherwise, expect a full game of PSG gamesmanship and playacting going totally unpunished, and Bayern players getting booked for no discernable reason.

In short, prepare for a nightmare.

