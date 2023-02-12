Thomas Muller reacts to his goal, Bayern Munich’s performance in 3-0 win over VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich pulled off the perfect result in their 3-0 win against VfL Bochum ahead of their first leg against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League round of 16. Goals from Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, and a converted penalty from Serge Gnabry rounded out the three points for Julian Nagelsmann’s men, breaking down what looked to be a very resolute, well-discipline Bochum side from the first 40 minutes or so.

As the first half progressed, Bayern slowly started to create their chances, but there were some slight undertones of a match where they just wouldn’t be able to break down their opposition. Thomas Muller, however, capitalized on a misunderstanding between Bochum’s Saidy Janko and Manuel Riemann where the former sold the latter short with a back pass that Muller got in between, took two touches and put in Bayern’s first goal.

Speaking after the match, Muller explained that his goal was just a result of not giving up on the play and a fortuitous slow-up of the ball on the pitch. “I just went after it. You never know, something can always go wrong. To be honest, you have to say that our pitch at the Allianz Arena is not necessarily outstanding. Accordingly, I may have benefited from the fact that the ball was a bit slow. Then I had a mixture of good reaction, a breeze of luck and an irresistible left stick,” he explained (Tz).

On Bayern’s overall performance, Muller said he felt that his side could very well have scored more than three goals and could’ve had a better performance, but the three points is vitally important for Bayern. He alluded to the fact that it’s not easy for any of the top teams in any of Europe’s top leagues, respectively, especially with big European cup competitions on the horizon.

“Overall, it was a result and a game we can live well with. Somewhere in us there is a bit more demand. We also had a chance to score. But it could simply be more refreshing on the pitch. You can see all over Europe that the top teams don’t necessarily have it easy. Independently of Paris itself, in other leagues as well,” he explained.

The focus now shifts to PSG in the Champions League and Muller knows Bayern will have to be at their best to set themselves up well for the second leg to come at the Allianz Arena. “On Tuesday, of course, it’s all about that now. We have to be there and bring a good result back to Munich. We have the advantage that the second leg will be played in Munich. Here we can then push the whole thing over the finish line. That’s our plan. The tension is rising. That’s how we feel, of course. The anticipation is great, but of course so is the tension,” he said.

Interested in more discussion about the game? Fancy some analysis and a breakdown of the stats and tactics? Then check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!