Bayern Munich wary of Paris-Saint Germain’s attack ahead of the Champions League fixture

All eyes are on Bayern Munich as they head into the Champions League. The opener of the UCL Round of 16 is certainly a thriller, as the Bavarians face a fierce European rival in Paris-Saint Germain. Their last few meetings have been historic. An incredible, memorable Champions League final in 2020 and two hard-fought quarter final fixtures in 2021, this is a fierce rivalry that seems to always cause excitement and thrill.

The Bavarians head into this fixture having beaten VfL Bochum 3-0 at home in the Bundesliga. Bochum is certainly no PSG and as a result, past results cannot assure what lies ahead for the Rekordmeister at the Parc des Princes in midweek. Manager Julian Nagelsmann echoes the same, per Abendzeitung (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia).

“We will try to win there and show the best possible performance. The results of the past few weeks do not matter for Tuesday. It’s a new, different competition,” he declared.

Defender Matthijs de Ligt is no stranger to the European stage, having played in the Champions League for years. He emphasizes fitness and concentration against the fearsome PSG attack. “We have to be at our best. Everybody knows what quality they have. They are amazing players. The most important thing is that we stay fit and concentrated,” the Dutch international remarked, per iMiaSanMia.

Newcomer Yann Sommer however, isn’t just focused on the attack. Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe may be fearsome players but he believes the team must prepare for every player, not just the attackers. “It will be a very intense game. Two teams with a lot of quality, great players and big goals. We’ll prepare for all their players, not just the attackers. We will see if Mbappé will be there. I don’t know,” he said.

The anticipations at the Bavarian camp are high and so is the excitement. It is time for Bayern Munich to cement themselves, yet again, as a European powerhouse and there is no better team to prove this, than against Paris-Saint Germain.

