Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich continued their Bundesliga recovery after a rough start to the Rückrunde. After three draws, the slumbering Bavarians have awoken and played like the dragons they are — reeling off three straight victories in all competitions, this time a 3-0 beatdown of VfL Bochum. With Paris Saint-Germain looming, it’s the German Rekordmeister that are abuzz with confidence.

Here’s how Bild scored the proceedings.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala charging through the midfield, sometimes side by side. That’s a sight Bayern fans may never tire of. Bild were pretty harsh on Sané, though.

João Cancelo still delivering sublime crosses. This is a new dimension to this Bayern team. The cherry on top was his load management — just sixty minutes, readying him up for PSG after a run of starts.

Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry both looking good on the wings in this 3-1-4-2? Damn. Julian Nagelsmann may just have something here. If anything, the Bayern manager deserves more credit.

Arijon Ibrahimović and Mathys Tel getting first team minutes is really exciting, as if that needed to be said. Tel we knew about for a long time; you don’t spend that much in the summer transfer window for nothing if you’re the Bavarians. Ibra, though. How he’s come on! And looked so smooth, composed, ready for the moment.

Benjamin Pavard’s 84th minute cross in to Ibrahimović was delightful, too. Unlucky not to go in.

Daley Blind in midfield! Everything’s just coming together, isn’t it? All the new integrations, all the old guns...

No injuries for the center-backs, who all played solid! Rest for Kimmich! A splendid display from the whole team. It didn’t look like it would get here for a while, but Bayern are hitting their stride just in time for the Champions League to restart. Bring on PSG.

Interested in more discussion about the game? Fancy some analysis and a breakdown of the stats and tactics? Then check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!