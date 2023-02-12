Dayot Upamecano: Bayern Munich teammate Matthijs de Ligt is a real beast

Bayern Munich center-back Dayot Upamecano lauded fellow defender Matthjis De Ligt, who arrived in the summer from Juventus to replace the departing Niklas Süle. While Süle left for Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund, De Ligt had been a target of Bayern’s for many years — dating back to his days at AFC Ajax — before the Bavarians finally landed him in last summer's transfer window.

And it seems that Upamecano understands exactly why the Bavarian giants have been such big fans of the big Dutch defender. “Matthijs is a wall, a real machine! He impresses me from week to week. It’s working very well between us on the pitch,” Upamecano said for SportBILD (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With fellow defender Lucas Hernandez out, the duo need to be on top form. Communication will have been no problem between the two Frenchmen, but might be a little more difficult with Upamecano and De Ligt. After all, neither of them have completely mastered the German language yet. Still, the partnership is really coming along.

“Our relationship is good, we speak a lot. His German is almost perfect, mine is getting better,” Upamecano added.

The duo’s progress on the pitch together has been immense and this season and Bayern will hope that it only gets better. The Bavarians prepare to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of sixteen next week.