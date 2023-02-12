Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says he didn’t attack PSG

For Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to battle it out so early in the Champions League is a bit of a shame just given the timing.

However, the clubs have a history of rugged battles — and this tie will likely follow that trend.

“There’s a lot of pressure on both teams. PSG are better with (Lionel) Messi and (Kylian) Mbappe than without them. But they also have good replacements. They have a deep squad. I’ll prepare the team as if they were playing,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Nagelsmann made some waves before the pregame hype began by contradicting PSG’s own club announcement and saying that he thought Mbappe would still play.

That comment sparked a mini-controversy that elicited a stark response from PSG coach Christophe Galthier, but Nagelsmann said that it was blown out of proportion.

“I’ve read a lot about my ‘attack’, which wasn’t one. If you change everything, then he plays, everyone says: ‘What kind of idiot is Nagelsmann?’ My answer was just that I’m preparing as if he will play,” Nagelsmann.

Preparation? Mind games? Whatever the case, Nagelsmann won’t take any chances.