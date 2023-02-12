Didi Hamann on whether Jürgen Klopp is long for Liverpool

Didi Hamann has played at both Bayern Munich and Liverpool. A little past halfway through the Premier League season, it’s Liverpool languishing mid-table — while the Bavarians, well, at least still have all their competitions to play for.

With even a Champions League spot looking dire for The Reds, manager Jürgen Klopp’s future has become a topic of conversation. That was unthinkable, even a season ago. But Hamann is sticking by the man in charge at his former club.

“Liverpool will not throw Klopp out, they are too grateful for that after all the successes,” Hamann said in a recent interview (via Az). “It will be a question of whether Klopp will go of his own accord or not — like he did [at Borussia Dortmund].”

Regardless, the English club’s transfer policy has come under scrutiny. They’ve let stalwarts such as Sadio Mané go — with Mané arriving this season in Munich — and while they’re bringing along newcomers Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez in attack, it’s a squad that appears in need of a balance adjustment.

“Liverpool will definitely need five, six, seven new players in the summer to be competitive again,” Hamann said. “I don’t know if Klopp’s club management will allow these purchases. It’s a grueling, exhausting job to build a new team again. I don’t know if Klopp is ready for that.”

Between ownership reticent to spend and a club perhaps in need of major overhaul, it feels like it’s coming to the end of a cycle for Liverpool. If Klopp does jettison, where might the legendary German coach land next? Could both Klopp and ex-Chelsea FC coach Thomas Tuchel loom over Julian Nagelsmann’s shoulder this offseason?