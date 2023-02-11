Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich was back to business as usual in their 3-0 dismantling of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. Granted, it took a herculean effort from Riemann, the Bochum defense, and Bayern’s own attack to keep the scoreline at 3, when it really should’ve been closer to 6 or 7 goals to none. Bochum did not threaten Bayern in the slightest, and De Ligt and Upamecano had a solid game as usual (how good it feels to be saying this!).

This win comes as a nice little boost before the massive PSG fixture. The defense will definitely be tested way more, and there will certainly be a massive tactical battle on display which Nagelsmann absolutely needs to get on the money if Bayern is to consolidate a healthy lead or even a decent result (a draw wouldn’t be too great). It is nice to note, however, that the Bayern attack is creating a lot of great chances.

And on that hopeful note, here are the talking points of the podcast:

Bayern Munich’s lineup and tactical setup

Bayern Munich’s goals, and the thorough domination on display

The attack missing too many chances

Thomas Müller propaganda

Solid midfield, excellent defense

Why Benjamin Pavard might have a tough time against PSG

De Ligt and Upamecano’s rock solid outing

PSG shade (as usual)

