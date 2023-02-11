Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich was back to business as usual in their 3-0 dismantling of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. Granted, it took a herculean effort from Riemann, the Bochum defense, and Bayern’s own attack to keep the scoreline at 3, when it really should’ve been closer to 6 or 7 goals to none. Bochum did not threaten Bayern in the slightest, and De Ligt and Upamecano had a solid game as usual (how good it feels to be saying this!).
This win comes as a nice little boost before the massive PSG fixture. The defense will definitely be tested way more, and there will certainly be a massive tactical battle on display which Nagelsmann absolutely needs to get on the money if Bayern is to consolidate a healthy lead or even a decent result (a draw wouldn’t be too great). It is nice to note, however, that the Bayern attack is creating a lot of great chances.
And on that hopeful note, here are the talking points of the podcast:
- Bayern Munich’s lineup and tactical setup
- Bayern Munich’s goals, and the thorough domination on display
- The attack missing too many chances
- Thomas Müller propaganda
- Solid midfield, excellent defense
- Why Benjamin Pavard might have a tough time against PSG
- De Ligt and Upamecano’s rock solid outing
- PSG shade (as usual)
