Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Bundesliga)

Cruise control. That’s how you’d describe Bayern Munich’s comfortable, dominant victory against Bochum in the buildup to the PSG game.

FC Bayern München v VfL Bochum 1848 - Bundesliga Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was back to business as usual in their 3-0 dismantling of VfL Bochum at the Allianz Arena. Granted, it took a herculean effort from Riemann, the Bochum defense, and Bayern’s own attack to keep the scoreline at 3, when it really should’ve been closer to 6 or 7 goals to none. Bochum did not threaten Bayern in the slightest, and De Ligt and Upamecano had a solid game as usual (how good it feels to be saying this!).

This win comes as a nice little boost before the massive PSG fixture. The defense will definitely be tested way more, and there will certainly be a massive tactical battle on display which Nagelsmann absolutely needs to get on the money if Bayern is to consolidate a healthy lead or even a decent result (a draw wouldn’t be too great). It is nice to note, however, that the Bayern attack is creating a lot of great chances.

And on that hopeful note, here are the talking points of the podcast:

  • Bayern Munich’s lineup and tactical setup
  • Bayern Munich’s goals, and the thorough domination on display
  • The attack missing too many chances
  • Thomas Müller propaganda
  • Solid midfield, excellent defense
  • Why Benjamin Pavard might have a tough time against PSG
  • De Ligt and Upamecano’s rock solid outing
  • PSG shade (as usual)

