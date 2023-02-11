Match awards from Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich have dispatched VfL Bochum by three goals to nil. In what can be described as an uncomfortable game, the superior quality of the Rekordmeister proved too much for the neighbors of Borussia Dortmund to handle. So, who stood out today?

Jersey Swap: Christopher Antwi-Adjej

Bochum’s attacks rarely troubled Bayern on the day, but if there was one who tried his hardest for the Ruhr club, then it’s Antwi-Adjej. The Ghanaian was all around the place as his team pressed the home side for an early breakthrough. He’s the danger man for Bochum in this game and made sure that Bayern weren’t getting an easy win today.

Honorable mention: Manuel Riemann

Apart from his part in the blunder that led to the opener, he made a lot of saves to keep the score down.

Der Kaiser: Bayern’s defense and goalkeeper

No one from the defense really stood out, but everyone did their job and shut down Bochum’s advances. Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Benjamin Pavard were all solid and Yann Sommer kept his first clean sheet at home and in the Bundesliga, including a reflex save after the hour mark.

Der Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

Goretzka has taken some flak for his inconsistent performances earlier in the season, but he did well in the absence of his partner Joshua Kimmich. Even though he was the lone CDM in Bayern’s 3-1-4-2, the 28-year-old former Bochum man was often found in the attacking area as an extra outlet for passes and generally tried to disrupt Bochum’s deep players. When we could’ve used a Marcel Sabitzer in this game, Goretzka is showing us that maybe loaning out the Austrian wasn’t a bad decision in hindsight.

Honorable mention: Jamal Musiala

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

The Frenchman started the game on the bench, but injected life into a rather lethargic Bayern side who struggled to make a decent sequence of play after the restart. The 26-year-old was blazing down the right side and did what he could to get another goal on the score sheet, whether it was passing to a teammate or shooting himself. Given that he’s played a solid game and came on as a sub, he’ll be in line to play against his former employers on Wednesday.

Honorable mention: Leroy Sané

Meister and Müller of the Match: Thomas Müller

It had to be Müller. On the day he made his 428th Bundesliga appearance, surpassing the great Gerd Müller, Thomas was his usual self as he instigated attacks and got his courtesy of a miscommunication between Manuel Riemann and his center back which allowed Müller to steal the ball and shoot into an open net. Despite being on the field for only 45 minutes, it was Müller’s pressing which broke the deadlock.