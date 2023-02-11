Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With Bayern Munich holding on to the top of the league by the slimmest margins, every point counts. This game vs Bochum is probably overshadowed by the upcoming Champions League knockout vs PSG on Valentine’s Day, but it still remains critical that Julian Nagelsmann gets all three points.

The injury situation doesn’t make it easy. At least six players are out for this one, which makes choosing a lineup, especially in midfield, a tough task. Bochum beat Bayern 4-2 last season, so despite their place in the table they’re a team who can wallop you if given the chance. The key will be to not give them the chance. Bayern have a job to do here.

