Bayern Munich vs VfL Bochum: Gamethread and Live Blog

There’s not much time left until the Champions League is back, but Bayern Munich still have business in the Bundesliga. Three consecutive draws to start the year leaves the club in a rather precarious spot, unable to afford even the slightest slip up for fear of losing their spot in the table.

While VfL Bochum aren’t having the best season, they face Bayern at a relatively good time. Joshua Kimmich is suspended, Ryan Gravenberch is injured, and Marcel Sabitzer was loaned to United, leaving the club without the essential pieces of a functioning midfield. Former Bochum man Leon Goretzka is therefore going to have to play as a lone pivot, which is a scary prospect when you consider that he’s not been in the best form since the winter break. Let’s hope it all works out, and the PSG game isn’t distracting anyone too much.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

