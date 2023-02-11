Bayern Munich to face Arsenal in Women’s Champions League Quarter-Finals

The stage is set for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Bayern Munich have drawn none other than Arsenal FC. Arsenal are currently in the top third of the Women’s Super League and will present a formidable challenge, as they are one of Europe’s class teams.

But of course, nobody ever said it was going to be easy. These are the knockouts!

“It will be exciting! I’m really looking forward to playing [...] against an English team and meeting some of my friends on the pitch,” said Bayern midfielder Georgia Stanway (via Alina Ruprecht on Twitter). “Arsenal are a top team, we have to be in top form.

“At the moment, they are in very good form, they score a lot of goals and are difficult to overcome in defense. We really have to be fit [...] when we play against them.”

Stanway will have her experience in the WSL to help out here, and the ex-Manchester City midfielder and England international will be one of the key players in Bayern’s bid to advance.