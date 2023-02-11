Julian Nagelsmann says Bayern Munich "deserved" their 3-0 against VfL Bochum

It was only recently that Bayern Munich went back to their winning ways. After a series of draws, the threat of losing the table first position was imminent, and then came the victory against VfL Wolfsburg. After having won 4-2 away at the Volkswagen Arena, all eyes were on the fixture against 15th placed VfL Bochum. With a thinning squad and an even thinner midfield, people expected an ordeal, but it was smooth sailing instead.

Bayern won 3-0 at home, securing their first home win since the World Cup. Though not at their sharpest, the Bavarians were assured of victory. Currently the Rekordmeister lead the Bundesliga with 43 points. With the high-energy Champions League fixture at PSG ahead, important players were rested or subbed off earlier. Manager Julian Nagelsmann, though critical of some of the lackluster football displayed, had praise for the substitutes who turned the game around.

“We could’ve gone 2-0 up after 6 minutes through Leon and Jamal. After that we weren’t good,” he said, lamenting the lack of sharpness. “The substitutions in the second half brought fresh blood. [Kingsley Coman], [Arijon Ibrahimovic], Mathys [Tel], [Daley] Blind, [Alphonso] Davies have all done well. All in all, I think the win was deserved,” he said, per @iMiaSanMia.

Certainly, this was an important win for the Bavarians who are now clearly ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. They return to the Bundesliga next weekend to face their arch-nemesis and goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s former team Borussia Monchengladbach.

Interested in more discussion about the game? Fancy some analysis and a breakdown of the stats and tactics? Then check out our postgame podcast! Listen to it below or on Spotify.

